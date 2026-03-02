First to Know forecast: Springing into springlike pattern (03/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stabilizing high pressure will hang tight over or near the area in some way or form through the next several days, preventing cold-air breakouts and adding a springlike sensation to the local section of the atmosphere.

Tonight starts off generally clear before a few clouds develop in the coolness of the nighttime air. A few areas of localized fog are possible in the morning. Evening temps will go from the 70s into the 60s, down to lows in the low to mid 50s by sunrise.

Following the layers of morning clouds, there will be an increase in sunshine through the remainder of the day, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy trend letting temperatures climb into the 70s, on their way to highs in the lower 80s.

Each day this week features patches of clouds, adequate daytime sunlight, and warm readings in the 80s. By midweek and beyond, just enough moisture is introduced for a chance of stray afternoon showers to form along various wind flows, such as the onshore seabreeze. Coverage is limited and any rainfall will be on the light side.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

