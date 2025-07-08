First to Know Forecast: Spotty to scattered rain coverage (07/08/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening's remaining rain and thunder activity will favor areas near Interstate 75 as spotty downpours move mainly to the east. Coverage will be isolated elsewhere through 10 p.m. Scattered clouds will remain in the late-night and overnight hours with the usual warm and humid feel a July night offers here in the state line region.

Evening temps will depend on the timing and extent of rain and cloud cover, but generally, readings will fall into the 80s through 9:00 and enter the 70s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

The muggy feel continues Wednesday on southwest to south winds. Available moisture and the usual wind boundaries caused by the sea breeze and pop-up showers will help to develop additional scattered pockets of rain and thunder in the midday through afternoon hours, with most areas of rain moving to the northeast or north.

Highs will be close to average in the low 90s. Middle 90s are likely in areas with limited cloudiness and rain.

Deep moisture will be in place for the rest of the week and the daily rain cycle will likely be enhanced, meaning more opportunities for occasional and periodic rain action amid breaks of daytime sunshine. Temperature trends will remain stable and seasonably hot with highs between 91° and 95° through early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

