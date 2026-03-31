First to Know Forecast: Spotty rain for a select few (03/31/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's enough moisture, along with clashing winds from the south and southeast, to allow some of the clouds late today to produce local spots of showers, rain, and isolated thunder. Coverage is quite spotty and what does form has a tendency to move slowly to the north. A few more of these small-scale showers are possible north of I-10 and east of US 319 this evening before the activity dissipates.

A few areas of leftover cloud cover are expected amid some breaks of clear sky late tonight. Layers of low clouds and fog are possible before sunrise Wednesday.

Evening temps will go from the 80° mark into the 60s early in the morning, down to lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will feature breaking morning cloud cover, ample midday sun, steady warming into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon for highs, and a few more of those spotty showers and isolated brief thunderstorms in the interior Big Bend and tri-state zones, reaching about 30% total coverage. This means most locations will miss out on measurable rainfall.

With slight differences from day to day, we will continue to have low and limited chances for pop-up afternoon showers and storms. On afternoons when there isn't much development, highs will rise into the upper 80s.

A cold front over the weekend will scatter some clouds around, with a chance for showers on Easter afternoon and lasting through Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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