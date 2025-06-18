First To Know forecast: Spottier storms are still heavy (06/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms late today aren't covering wide swaths of territory, but those that are out there are causing quick and localized downpours as they move mainly to the north. It's a classic warm-season pattern where soaking rain is gone in a matter of minutes and sunshine resumes, as does the hot/humid feel of the air.

Evening spots of rain will dwindle after 9:00 p.m. A general clearing trend is anticipated late tonight and in the morning hours with temperatures falling into the 80s and 70s. Morning lows Thursday will be near average in the low to mid 70s.

Our pattern supports another batch of pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms in the warmer times of the late-morning and afternoon hours. Winds on Juneteenth will be west to southwesterly, causing areas of rain to move more to the east and northeast. Some heavy rain and active storms can form where wind boundaries combine (such as the local sea breeze and the Atlantic sea breeze flow in the Suwannee Valley). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

A front in the Deep South Friday will trigger some storms of its own, which may induce additional areas of showers and storms locally in the afternoon. Saturday will be similar with scattered afternoon action.

As high pressure builds and settles in the eastern U.S. next week, our rain activity will be squelched a bit to isolated daytime showers and storms. There will be a corresponding uptick in heat with highs broadly in the mid 90s and a few upper 90s possible toward the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

