First To Know forecast: Spottier raindrops (07/10/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A subtle decrease in moisture in the atmosphere — partially displaced by the drier Saharan Air Layer — has had an effect in lowering the amount of late-day showers and storms. Those that have managed to pop up will carry the typical hazards of downpours, lightning, and modest wind gusts. Most rainy spots are moving east.

Scattered clouds are present elsewhere and will keep the sky partly cloudy through the night. Warm temperatures will lower through the 80s this evening into the 70s by or just after midnight. Lows in the area will be in the mid 70s.

Our local southwest wind regime continues Friday to support humid and hot conditions, with another round of hit-or-miss variety of rain and storm coverage through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and feels-like heat indices will be closing in on 105° in the peak of the daytime heating.

High pressure will influence a slightly suppressed daily rain and thunderstorm cycle, allowing for a steady stretch of hot afternoon highs in the middle 90s.

We're still looking at a wetter pattern by next Wednesday, triggered by a slow-moving front and a low-pressure disturbance likely moving east to west through the northern Florida peninsula and the northern Gulf coast.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.