First to Know forecast: Spot storms this evening, increasing this week (06/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Extra heat, available moisture, and early spot shower and storm development have influenced late-day and evening pockets of rain and thunderstorms that will be locally heavy and strong along the state line east of US 319, and around the I-75 counties. Most of this activity is moving to the east. Once heavy rain passes a specific location, conditions will settle down as clouds linger for a while.

Some early evening emerging sunshine can cause temps to rise back to the 80s before sunset. It's unlikely to have a renewal of active thunderstorms in the late-night and morning hours. It will be partly clear to partly cloudy in most cases with humid conditions as temperatures get into the 70s and reach morning lows Monday in the mid 70s.

A well-moistened atmosphere along with a nearby slow-moving cold front will set things up for fairly easy shower and thunderstorm formation Monday midday and afternoon as activity moves in an easterly direction. Local downpours and gusty winds are anticipated with scattered coverage amid times of sunshine. Forecast highs will be in the lower 90s.

More clouds are expected to build up for Tuesday and Wednesday as the front meanders and generates occasions of showers and storms. These will hold highs to the upper 80s to near 90° for midweek.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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