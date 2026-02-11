First To Know forecast: Spot showers with sagging cold front (02/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weak cold front in middle Georgia will slip farther to the south toward us this evening and tonight. There's some support for patchy, spotty showers to develop along the frontal zone as it advances to the state line tonight. Rain effects will be generally limited to light precipitation totals and a void of any thunder activity. However, cloudiness will still be spread over the region until some of the drier air enters Thursday.

The extra cloud cover will hold evening temperatures from falling too much, so readings in the 70s and 60s will be common across the landscape. Overnight lows will manage to reach the mid to lower 50s, particularly in locations where the sky becomes clearer.

Most of us won't get in on fuller amounts of sun until later in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures; highs will top out in the lower 70s, which will still be several degrees above averages (which are still in the mid 60s).

Drier air will linger through Friday. This will produce cooler morning temps in the 40s, while sunshine will support highs in the 70s through that time frame.

This weekend starts off dry on Valentine's Day Saturday but will likely end up damp Sunday with a stronger cold front running into the inflow of moisture and causing times of showers, rain, and a few gusty thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

