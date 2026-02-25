First To Know forecast: Specks of showers around (02/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A steady push of moisture and clouds today will have a warming effect on evening temperatures compared to the previous few nights. Cloud cover is thick enough in some tri-state counties to warrant a slight chance for a brief passing shower, with limited rain accumulations in areas that receive them. Late tonight and in the morning, the cloudiness will be widespread with few clearer patches in between.

Nighttime temps will be mild, in the 60s primarily, dropping into the 50s in the morning time frame with lows in the middle 50s.

Thursday features partial sunshine with broken cloud cover and a better chance for occasional passing showers, particularly in the western half of our region, with lesser opportunities for such action in the Suwannee River region. We will manage to get into the mid 70s for highs, just a few degrees above average. Locations close to the coast will be slightly cooler.

A slow-moving cold front in middle Georgia will slip southward, running into the moister atmosphere Friday and generating more cloudiness along with times of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms. Rain coverage will gradually diminish by Saturday afternoon, leaving Sunday as the drier day of the upcoming weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

