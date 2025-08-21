First To Know forecast: Some rain stretches late (08/21/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've had numerous areas of scattered showers from I-10 to I-75 and surrounding areas thus far, with additional areas of rain moving from the Alabama Wiregrass into southwestern Georgia this evening. These storms are capable of causing downpours and frequent lightning, along with locally gusty conditions. Organized severe weather is unlikely, but nuisance flooding is possible in the strongest rain activity.

We'll see the rain action decrease late tonight with leftover clouds and breaks of clearer sky in the Friday morning period.

Temperatures will cool faster in areas of rain. The 70s will be common at night, with morning lows in the low to middle 70s.

An unsettled pattern will take hold Friday and through the weekend, thanks to a meandering stationary front nearby, making things rather easy to get clouds to build and showers and storms to pop up by midday. Additional development is expected through the afternoon hours with pockets of high rain accumulation and modestly strong wind gusts. Highs will be in the lower 90s before the rainy cycle begins.

The front will linger over the weekend, as well, promoting times of excess cloudiness, breaks and peeks of sun, and intervals of passing showers, rain, and thunderstorms. It is not expected to rain all the time over the weekend but the frequency of rain activity will be higher than desired, particularly for outdoor festivals and assorted gatherings.

The front will get a nudge to the south early next week, causing noticeably drier air to trickle into the region. It's feasible that inland areas by the middle of next week can wake up to morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

