First To Know forecast: Some rain for most, storms for a few (03/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat from the day will stretch a bit into the evening; after readings in the 80s to near 90°, we'll cool down through the 80s and 70s beyond sunset. The sky will start off generally clear for the evening.

Overnight, clouds will build ahead of a cold front that will spread an overcast sky across the region before sunrise. Spots of fog are possible before scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms advance through western (tri-state) counties before mid-morning. These areas of rain will contain a few gusty thunderstorms that will generally weaken as they roll eastward into the central Big Bend / Highway 319 corridor later in the morning and the I-75 region before midday. Rainfall amounts will be generally less than one inch, with the lightest amounts in our eastern counties (Suwannee River area) compared to western sections.

Forecast lows will be in the mid 60s, with highs peaking in the mid 70s, likely before the early afternoon. Once the cold front passes, temps will drop a few degrees back toward 70° or so in the late afternoon. The sky will start to clear by this time.

Friday morning will feature a mainly clear sky and cooler lows near average in the upper 40s to near 50°, while highs will get into the mid 70s with a sunny sky.

The weekend will start dry on Saturday with highs around 80°. Some moisture to the south returns Sunday, leading to a chance of scattered showers by afternoon with 80s for highs.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

