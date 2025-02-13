First To Know forecast: Some lovely sunshine (02/13/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The thunderstorm risk for the region is just about over, with leftover rainy pockets stretched along the Big Bend coast through the Alapaha River region of southeastern Georgia. These showers will move east through the nighttime hours. Clouds will start breaking shortly after the conclusion of the shower activity.

Northwest to north winds will force temperatures to fall from the 60s to the 50s early in the morning. Areas of clearer sky will greet most of us Friday morning with lows around 50° to the upper 40s.

The sunshine will be its brightest in the morning hours before scattered to wider-spread clouds return for the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the 60s to close to 70°. It's doubtful we'll have any showers to be worried about, but a couple of sprinkles or mist can come from any lower-hanging clouds on Valentine's night.

Saturday is the choice day of the weekend ahead, with partial cloudiness and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be rainier, especially in the morning, when a cold front cuts into the area with a line of showers and storms. The severe storm risk is borderline right now, and mainly focuses on southern Georgia with gusty winds. We will refine our expectations for Sunday severe weather tomorrow.

There is high confidence in a colder stretch next work week, with a return of rain chances by Wednesday.

