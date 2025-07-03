First To Know forecast: Some lightning for the Fourth (07/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain development pattern today — featuring scattered pockets of rain and thunder in Suwannee River counties and south of Interstate 10 in the central Big Bend — will be locked in place for our area on the Fourth of July Friday.

This evening, spots of downpours will tend to move south, causing locally heavy rain and occasional lightning in affected neighborhoods. Most of this action will decrease after 9:00 tonight, with patches of leftover clouds afterwards. Areas around the Lake Seminole counties will have fewer clouds and more areas of clearer sky.

Nighttime temps will fall into the 70s and level off in the low to mid 70s in the morning.

We will be greeted with sunshine for Independence Day morning with steady warming into the 80s. North to northeast winds will hit the sea breeze in the afternoon and support widely spaced to scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon through early evening along and south of I-10 and up and down the I-75 corridor and surrounding counties.

As per usual on a July 4th evening, a few zones of showers will lurk and move mostly south before dissipating and decreasing in coverage around sunset. However, the more north and west you are on Friday (say, southwestern Georgia and the Flint River area), the less likely there will be any significant intrusion of rain or thunder throughout the day.

The low-pressure disturbance near the Florida First Coast this weekend will maintain a mostly northeast wind flow here. A few rounds of moisture can be carried on that wind pattern, clashing with the sea breeze Saturday to induce a few more showers and storms for the Big Bend, Suwannee, and Alapaha river counties. Highs will still top out in the 90s, with the highest readings in the tri-state where rain coverage will be limited through Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

