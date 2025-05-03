First To Know forecast: Soggy scenario later today (05/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The entire weekend will not be a washout, but to avoid showers and thunderstorms, you'll have to time your activities just right. Nature might help out in the effort if you have plans to be out and about this morning and Sunday afternoon.

A slow-moving cold front in the Tennessee Valley will get a kick southeastward, in our direction. Off-and-on sunshine is expected for the rest of the morning, but a general increase in clouds will occur in the afternoon.

The cloudiest conditions will be first experienced in the tri-state region by mid-afternoon, when the front pushes a batch of showers and storms into the area. That activity will slip eastward through the late afternoon and evening time frames. A few storms will have downpours and associated gusty winds, along with possible small hail and occasional lightning. The broadest rain coverage is anticipated in the evening and nighttime hours through the first few hours of Sunday.

Forecast highs will be in the 80s, with the warmest readings in the Suwannee valley, where rain arrives the latest.

For now, the front will linger on Sunday, but scattered showers and storms will favor the eastern half of our area, generally around and east of U.S. 319. Lows will be in the 60s and highs will be mainly in the 80s.

More dry air flows in by Monday and Tuesday, producing slightly cooler lows. They'll be in the 50s, with highs remaining in the 80s through Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

