First To Know forecast: Soggy conditions to start the weekend (06/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A complex of showers, rain, and some embedded thunderstorms lingers around the state line counties this evening, keeping rounds of wet weather locked in place in many neighborhoods. The heaviest activity will be shifting into the coastal and southeastern Big Bend and Suwannee River regions, while steady rain and showers will stretch for a few more hours around and north of Interstate 10. With previous rain and some saturated ground, spot flooding can become an issue in some locations. Severe thunderstorm risks, though, are minimal.

Evening temperatures will be primarily in the 70s, and remain in that range through Saturday morning as lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be generally cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine, mainly in the morning. Continued abundant moisture and a weak and unstable atmosphere supported by a nearby front will make the formation of showers and storms easy to achieve again by late morning, with a few spots of rain triggering wider-spread zones of downpours and thunderstorms. Some gusty trends are possible with the strongest storms, though organized severe weather will be limited in number. Higher rainfall amounts of one inch or higher can contribute to spot flooding in some cases. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, we start to turn a corner away from the active rain cycle to one that will be more tamed by building high pressure. Monday and Tuesday rain coverage will become isolated to widely spaced and mainly in the afternoon. Highs Sunday have a chance to touch 90° with a little more sun, but early next work week will be hot and humid in the mid 90s. Scattered storms typical of early summer will resume by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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