First to Know forecast: Slow, gradual clearing (12/08/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the rounds of showers and rain are done, the lingering cloudiness will persist for many through the evening with a few clearer breaks every so often. As temperatures fall into the 40s later this evening, the leftover moisture in the atmosphere will likely support ongoing layers of clouds with limited clearing for inland and western spots. However, the rain activity has moved out and is not expected to return.

Amid some low cloudiness, there can be mist and drizzle. But it's not forecast to be widespread or overly broad.

Morning lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s before a more distinct clearing trend occurs through the morning and afternoon time frame, supported by a northeast wind and the movement of drier air into the region. Some sunshine will bump up temps through the 50s, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The middle of the week offers more dry air and larger amounts of daytime sunshine with high pressure coming around. Temperatures will rebound to near and slightly above average as the week continues. A couple of upper systems will reinforce the dryness until the weekend, when opportunities for showers become isolated under a partly cloudy sky.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

