First to Know forecast: Showers to gradually wind down (05/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are in a more stable position where thunderstorms are not widespread, but the coverage of showers and rain is. Several spots are approaching or exceeding one inch rainfall amounts since late last night. Most of the early evening rain will be light to moderate, then become more scattered as the night gets later. Some leftover showers are possible for early Wednesday morning before most of the activity ends by sunrise. Pockets of cloudiness will linger through dawn, with a slow clearing trend expected late in the morning and through the afternoon hours.

Evening and nighttime temperatures will be steady and stable, mainly around 70° early on, falling a little bit into the mid 60s in the morning.

The arrival of drier air will promote further clearing Wednesday afternoon and decrease the muggy feel around us. Highs will get into the low to mid 80s, but just how warm will depend on how quickly the clouds clear out and sunshine emerges.

The rest of the work and school week will be dry and mostly clear. We will experience a couple of cool-for-May mornings with lows in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday while daytime temps will bump up to the average upper 80s. It won't feel all that humid to start the weekend, but readings will rise into the 60s for lows and lower 90s for highs early next week. Moisture will gradually creep back into the scene, producing scattered clouds and isolated daytime shower chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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