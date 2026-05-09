First To Know forecast: Showers, storms to flourish later today (05/09/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of a stalled front over the coastal region, along with upper-level wind patterns, with keep considerable cloudiness in place today. Showers and a few thunderstorms will re-develop during the day, with a tendency for activity to move to the east or east-northeast. Locally heavy rain and active lightning are possible within storms, and a few of them will get gusty again. Isolated severe-level wind gusts and hail are possible, as well.

Forecast highs today will be suppressed a bit by the cloud cover, mostly in the low to mid 80s.

For Mother's Day Sunday, the meandering front will remain a feature that drives up cloudiness and causes more scattered showers and thunderstorms to form. Similar hazards of local downpours, lightning, and wind gusts exist, but they will not last for the entirely of the day in all locations. There will be some breaks in the rain coverage, but sunshine will still be quite limited.

A stronger front enters the picture Monday, beginning to shove aside the unsettled pattern and bringing a gradual end to the periodic rain and storm action. Temperatures will be around 60° for lows midweek with highs close to average in the mid 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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