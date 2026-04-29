First To Know forecast: Showers, few storms to move around (04/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of an approaching cold front overnight and Thursday, along with waves of upper-level energy, will help form local cloudiness that will contain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

This evening, cloud cover will increase and thicken, especially in western sections around Lake Seminole, as a cluster of rain and thunderstorms approaches from the west. This will spread a weakening batch of showers, rain, and thunder into tri-state counties, moving east through most southern Georgia locations in the early Thursday morning hours. A couple of storms can give off stronger wind gusts near the Chattahoochee and Flint river counties, but overall severe weather chances are quite slim. Scattered sprinkles and showers are possible south of the state line overnight and through sunrise.

Evening temperatures will fall from the 80s to the 70s, with morning lows in the upper to mid 60s.

Clouds will be spread throughout the region, with some breaks of sunshine by midday with isolated showers. Daytime heating along with the slow-moving front near the coastal Big Bend will introduce a few more sprouting showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly around Interstate 10 and to the south, in the afternoon time frame. Partial sunshine is expected elsewhere with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday, the cold front will be south of the region. Leftover pockets of cloud cover with blend in with occasional sunshine while shower activity will be isolated.

Saturday, a stronger cold front will swing in from the west. This will amplify the chances for rain and thunderstorms across the region, with the possibility of occasional downpours, times of steady rain, and a few stronger to severe thunderstorms. A clearing and cooling trend will occur Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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