First To Know forecast: Showers ending, clearing beginning (10/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day and evening showers will drop light amounts of rain from the tri-state region eastward, ending by mid-evening across the Suwannee River counties. This is part of the latest cold front to make a move across the region, sustaining a chillier trend for the area.

Unlike the previous front, this one will promote a clearing sky for the night. Through Thursday, some scattered clouds will rotate around a strong area of low pressure that will also drag in the colder air that will make things feel quite blustery and brisk at times.

Evening temps will be in the 60s, falling into the 50s later in the night.

Morning temps will start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with daytime highs ending up in the mid to upper 60s. The forecast high is about ten degrees below average for late October.

Halloween festivities will happen under a clear sky with an ongoing cool sensation. Friday's highs around 70° will turn into 60s and 50s in the night.

Most of the upcoming weekend will be clear, turning partly cloudy Sunday before another chance for showers develops with a disturbance Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

