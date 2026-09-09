First To Know forecast: Showers affecting a select few (09/09/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening ahead won't be too much unlike previous ones this week: Partly cloudy conditions with a few spots of showers and temporary, isolated downpours. Thunderstorm activity will be limited, and the rain that does form will tend to move west to southwest. Counties around I-75 and the Suwannee River have better chances to encounter these spots of rain compared to the tri-state and Lake Seminole regions.

Overnight will be partly clear to partly cloudy with a chance of patchy fog. Evening readings will drop through the 80s, reaching the 70s in the morning, with lows in the mid 70s.

Wind direction Thursday will become more southerly, allowing a more direct feed of moisture. It will remain seasonably hot and humid. Forecast temps go through the 80s in the morning on their way to highs in the lower 90s. Feels-like values will be around 99° to 106°. The south wind setup will cause pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon to move more to the north. This pattern is expected to stay around into the weekend, causing scattered rain and thunder in the afternoons while times of sunshine still get through.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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