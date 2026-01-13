First to Know Forecast: Shower chances increase for a day (01/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Current dry air in the upper atmosphere has allowed abundant sunshine for the region late today, and areas of clear sky will be present in the early evening hours.

While most folks sleep, a disturbance from the west will tend to increase the cloudiness across the area, leading to some morning scattered showers. As temperatures remain cool and the system relatively weak, there isn't a big chance for heavy rain or thunderstorms at all. But it can be a bit damp for some areas to get the day going.

Forecast temps this evening will fall into the 50s and 40s, with overnight lows around 40° to the upper 30s before the clouds increase.

After a batch of morning showers, clouds will linger for a while in the afternoon when a cold front approaches are triggers another batch of scattered showers later in the day. Sunshine will be limited overall. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60°.

The cold front will cause stronger wind speeds into the night and Thursday, setting up a blustery day with another surge of cold northern air. Thursday will feel like it's in the 30s and lower 40s even as highs attempt to get into the upper 40s to 50°. Many, if not all, areas will have a Friday morning freeze, with inland temps as low as the lower 20s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

