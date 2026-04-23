First To Know forecast: Shower action remains isolated (04/23/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of thicker cloud cover late today around the I-10 corridor north through US 84 are capable of causing a brief shower or downpour to develop in isolated cases, affecting a limited number of neighborhoods. Otherwise, the blend of clouds and sun will be common across the region through sunset. It will be plenty warm during that time, with temps in the 80s dropping into the 70s and 60s by midnight.

Overnight will be generally clear and nearly calm, with lows reaching the upper 50s to around 60°. Fog development will be spotty and isolated.

Friday features another round of morning sunshine, scattered afternoon clouds with warming temperatures into the low to mid 80s, and the slim opportunity for isolated late-afternoon showers along the seabreeze zone, pushed inland by the overall southerly wind pattern. Just like previous days, most of the area will go without measurable rain, including current wildfire zones in southern Georgia.

The weekend offers a slightly better chance for developing showers and a few thunderstorms, depending on the position of a stalling cold front across the Deep South states interacting with local warmth, moisture, and winds. Not everyone is guaranteed to encounter rain this weekend, but patches will be stretched across inland and interior locations (around and north of the state line) occasionally in the afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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