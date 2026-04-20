First to Know forecast: Short-term coolness (04/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The coolness experienced this morning has lingered and affected daytime temps by keeping most areas in the 70s thus far. Northeast breezes transport more of this cooler air through tomorrow morning, though the wind speeds will decrease a bit overnight. A stream of high-level clouds will keep most areas from being perfectly clear, but the air will be dry enough for nighttime temperatures to fall quickly into the 60s after 8:00 p.m.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s across the region, although beaches and coastlines will be slightly milder.

Passing clouds will blend in with Tuesday's sunshine. The cloud cover won't necessarily stall the warming trend, as forecast readings get into the 70s before midday on their way to peak temps in the low to mid 80s. There will be times of filtered sunlight caused by the passing upper-level clouds.

Clouds will thicken a bit late Tuesday and Wednesday with a small-scale disturbance scooting over the Gulf region; it will not cause any rain opportunities locally. Temperature ranges will be sustained in the 50s for lows and 80s for highs through Friday.

A cold front over the Deep South this weekend can slip some more clouds our way and produce isolated shower chances Saturday and especially Sunday. It's not looking overly active rain- or storm-wise but we'll continue to fine tune the outlook based on future forecast trends.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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