First To Know forecast: Settled weather for Good Friday (04/17/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are maintaining clear and dry conditions area-wide, aside from some spots of smoke and haze from prescribed burns that are wafting around select neighborhoods.

Winds late tonight will be light to calm, and, as the air remains dry with limited moisture, we'll undergo another steady nighttime cooling trend, with evening readings falling through the 70s and 60s. Morning temps will be in the low to mid 50s for most inland locations.

Sunshine will stretch into Good Friday. With daytime warming and a trickle of moisture on southeast winds, a few fair-weather clouds will develop in the afternoon as highs make a rush toward the middle 80s. Some isolated upper 80s are possible for highs in the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions.

The remainder of the Easter weekend will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds, with filtered sunlight caused by a layer of high clouds Sunday. Morning lows will be around the 60° mark, and highs will be in the mid 80s.

Further warming is anticipated early next week with persistent high pressure over the Gulf, blocking a cold front from making a full pass through the area. As a result, it will be increasingly warm and humid with a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms starting Monday. Rain coverage won't be particularly widespread and severe weather is not foreseen, but trends will be monitored and the forecast adjusted accordingly in the days to come.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

