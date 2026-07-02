First To Know forecast: Settled to start holiday weekend (07/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ongoing reduced moisture levels are keeping showers and storms absent from the local area late today and supporting broad sunshine and steady hotness. It will take a while for temperatures to fall out of the 90s this evening, especially without the help from showers or storms. The sky will become mainly clear later this evening with winds becoming light to calm overnight. Readings will go from the 80s after sunset to the low to mid 70s before sunrise Friday.

There will be just enough moisture Friday afternoon for patches of cloudiness amid ample sunshine, and in the thicker cloud decks, a few showers and storms can occur. Overall coverage is expected to be limited to just a few spots connected to the onshore sea breeze. It will be hot again with expected highs in the middle 90s, and feels-like values getting to around 103° in the mid part of the afternoon.

Independence Day Saturday features a partly cloud trend and the typical ritual of monitoring the spread of widely scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening time frame. Rain activity isn't expected to be widespread, and what does form should diminish by 9 p.m. Hot and humid weather will persist for the entire holiday weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.