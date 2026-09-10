First To Know forecast: Scattered sogginess (09/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The south wind pattern today has prompted more showers and thunderstorms to develop along the Interstate 10 region, connected to the daytime sea breeze. Activity will be locally heavy with frequent lightning, but scattered in overall coverage, as individual areas of rain move mainly north toward and beyond the state line.

This action will dwindle as the night progresses, leaving patches of cloud cover and occasionally clearer sky for the morning time frame.

Evening temperatures will depend on the extent of rain activity; it will be cooler under areas of rain, while those who go without will have temperatures falling more slowly through the 80s and into the 70s later tonight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will feature morning sunshine, building clouds before midday, and re-developing spots and zones of showers, rain, and thunder during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will reach the lower 90s again.

Over the weekend, it will be almost average late-summer weather, with highs in the lower 90s Saturday, showers and storms scattering around both weekend afternoons, and a blend of clouds and sunshine outside of any rainy areas. High pressure is indicated to strengthen to our north next week, reducing the daily shower and storm cycle a bit and giving daytime temps a boost into the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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