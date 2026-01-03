First To Know forecast: Scattered showers, few stronger storms (01/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure system in the Tennessee Valley and an attached cold front will sweep their way across Deep South states today. The effect they will have on us includes breezy and more humid conditions. A few showers are possible this morning prior to the cold front's approach in the afternoon.

A broken line of showers, rain, and thunderstorms will form along the front and push west to east across most neighborhoods around and north of Interstate 10 this afternoon. Some downpours will be generally gusty, and an isolated case of severe-level wind gusts and hail is possible. Most of the rain chance will subside by the evening and nighttime hours.

Expected highs today will be in the low to mid 70s.

A clearing trend will begin late tonight and Sunday. Some leftover pockets of clouds will remain, but sunshine will be increased over today's amounts. Lows will be around 50° Sunday morning with highs in the 60s.

Next week will feature a warmer trend that lasts for several days, along with a partly cloudy sky. There is enough moisture for a few isolated showers starting around midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

