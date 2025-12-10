First To Know forecast: Scattered nighttime clouds (12/10/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front passing through our area late tonight will generate some scattered cloudiness, but not much else. We'll keep the rain coverage at zero since there isn't much moisture to go around. The cloud cover can alter the cooling trend for some cases overnight, and the extra light breezes caused by the movement of the front will prevent another round of fog from forming overnight.

Forecast temperatures, as mentioned, will be affected by the presence of clouds, so most areas will drop into the 40s this evening, then level off in the lower 40s and some upper 30s overnight.

Some clouds will linger a bit past sunrise, but should not last long into the day. Most locations will have fuller sunshine by the afternoon, but the cool trend will be renewed with daytime highs peaking close to 60s and the upper 50s in areas where clouds persist for longer.

Friday starts chilly with lows in the 30s before a rebound through the 60s in the afternoon with a mainly sunny sky.

This weekend has a buildup of some clouds with another cold front likely to enter by Sunday with a minor chance for a couple of showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

