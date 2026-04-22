First To Know forecast: Scattered clouds, mostly dry (04/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most locations remain dry, aside from a stray sprinkle produced by the buildup of clouds from a weak upper disturbance moving through late today. As the system goes east, the extra cloudiness will go along with it. Some clearing is possible in the nighttime hours, though it won't be entirely clear for all.

Evening temps will fall into the 70s and 60s, with morning lows around 60° to the upper 50s.

Times of broader sunshine are expected Thursday. Patchy clouds will re-develop in the daytime warmth. Southeast winds will provide more moisture for the region, reducing the wildfire spread threat. However, areas with active fires (particularly Clinch and Echols counties) will continue to have smoky conditions with no appreciable rainfall. A couple of isolated showers can form in the afternoon along the I-10 corridor. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday's weather will be similar to Thursday. But over the weekend, a cold front in the Deep South hangs up over middle Georgia and central Alabama; a few impulses will ride along the front, creating an opportunity for scattered showers and isolated thunder in southern Georgia for Saturday and Sunday. Rain development is forecast to be modest and insufficient to reduce the drought setup and its lingering effects on the local landscape. Nonetheless, low-end chances for showers or thunderstorms exist into early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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