First to Know forecast: Scattered clouds, isolated storms (09/01/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While clouds are scattered around and blending in with the late-afternoon sunshine, rain activity is isolated locally to the sea breeze in the Forgotten Coast. A line of rain and few thunderstorms triggered by the east coast sea breeze will keep moving west over the next few hours, bringing spots of showers and thunder initially to the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions before pushing farther west in the evening before dissipating late tonight. Any rain encountered is likely to be rather short in duration and non-severe.

There will be a thinning out of excess cloud cover at night, with areas of clear sky in the morning.

Evening temps will go through the 80s, down into the mid and low 70s for Wednesday morning lows.

Broader moisture sources near the Florida peninsula will tend to move northwestward for midweek. This will influence additional clouds around our area, but still partly cloudy to partly sunny in general. Showers and storms will scatter around in the afternoon in the Big Bend and Suwannee River counties in particular, with isolated coverage elsewhere. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s.

The extra moisture will bring about more showers and storms for Thursday with partial sunshine. We'll return to hit-or-miss fashion of showers and storms for the end of the week and the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. Highs through this time will be above average, around 92° to 96° for most of the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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