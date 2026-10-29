First To Know forecast: Scattered cloudiness for Friday (10/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are gradually washing out the dry and cool air, and it's getting replaced by warmer and more humid conditions as the weekend approaches. A zone of high pressure to the north is keeping our weather features stable and rain-free for the evening and night, with a general decrease in winds in the morning hours. Layers of clouds will pass through, with a few breaks of clear sky every so often before sunrise.

Evening temps will fall out of the 80s, through the 70s, and into the 60s by midnight. Morning lows are forecast to be in the low to mid 60s.

Friday's highs will get back into the low to mid 80s with a blend of clouds and sun. A slim chance for a stray shower exists in the eastern Big Bend. Anything that does form will be brief and light.

Over the weekend, Halloween Saturday will be warm and humid with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Isolated late-day showers are possible, but most areas won't be affected by anything significant rain-wise. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with Saturday evening temperatures dropping into the 70s. Sunday offers more clouds and a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance, though it's not a guarantee that rain will occur in your specific neighborhood.

The warm trend stretches into early next week. A midweek front will bring some rain and storms, and cooler air is indicated to reach us afterwards.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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