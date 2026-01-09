First To Know Forecast - Running Into A Nice Weekend

Abc 27

Today is a day like every other this week. Fog to start, a mix of sun and clouds through the day, and very warm. Temperatures to start today are mild in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. We will be close to the record of 80º set in 1957, and we could even match or break it with enough sunshine. Speaking of sunshine we will have more to start today than we did yesterday, but there will still be a healthy mix of both sun and clouds throughout the day.

Saturday looks a lot like the rest of this week especially with fog in the morning, and temperatures in the upper 70s by the afternoon. The difference will be the late evening rain through the night and into Sunday morning. The good news is that this should not effect The World Athletic Cross Country Championship, or at least not impact it that drastically. The line of showers itself within our area do not look intense. They do have the potential to be severe or strong outside of our area, but as it cross in, they will weaken. Rainfall totals are expected to be around a tenth of an inch. Overall the rain should not impact daytime activities with most coming long after the sun sets.

