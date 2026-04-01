First to Know Forecast: Resuming dryness for most areas (04/01/2026)

The focus of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is on the tri-state and southwestern Georgia corner again late today, with activity slow to move and causing dampness in affected neighborhoods. These small-scale areas of rain will diminish as the evening wears on. Elsewhere, scattered clouds will fade and areas of clear sky will be the result late at night.

Evening temperatures impacted by rain will be cooler sooner than most other areas that will be without rain. The 80s will cool down through the 70s after sundown. Eventual morning lows Thursday will be in the lower 60s. It'll be generally clear with a few fog patches possible, especially in areas that have extra moisture from earlier showers.

A zone of drier air moves over the region Thursday afternoon. This will cause a decrease in the number of pop-up afternoon showers. There should be a corresponding uptick in the amounts of sunshine and a move in the highs temperatures more solidly into the mid 80s, and upper 80s for some interior areas away from the coast.

Another dose of modest moisture will track over the area Friday, with a few more of those scattered showers expected to form amid a partly cloudy sky. Saturday goes back to drier and warm conditions. A check on Easter Sunday has increasing clouds with a chance for showers holding off until late in the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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