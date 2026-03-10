First to Know Forecast: Repeating late-night fog, daytime heat (03/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures well into the 80s again this afternoon will mean the mild conditions will stretch late into the night with a mostly clear to clear sky. Winds will relax and be near calm overnight. This sets us up for more developing low cloud cover and patchy dense fog before the sun comes up Wednesday morning.

Forecast temps will go through the 70s late tonight, down to the lower 60s for morning lows.

We will go from partly clear at sunrise to a sun-and-cloud mix for the afternoon hours Wednesday. Rain is not expected with the effects of high pressure lasting for one more day. It will be unseasonably hot again with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front arrives Thursday, bringing with it layers of clouds and areas of showers and rain. Some thunderstorms will blend in as well; a few of them will be slightly gusty with isolated cases of severe storms possible. Readings will be lower Thursday with cloud cover in consideration, then actual cooler air will be responsible for capping highs Friday in the 70s with increasing sunshine. Morning lows will be around 50° Friday and Saturday mornings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

