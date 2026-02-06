First To Know forecast: Reinforcement of dry conditions (02/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A currently dry setup will get even drier tonight and this weekend with the arrival and passage of the next cold front tonight.

It will remain clear to mostly clear across the region this evening as temperatures go from the 60s into the 50s, dropping into the 40s late and moving toward the lower 40s early in the morning.

It will be tough to produce any substantial cloud cover as moisture levels remain quite limited around the area overnight. The front will generate a northerly breeze later tonight that will be felt through most of Saturday while the sky is mainly sunny.

Forecast highs will be in the lower to mid 60s, fairly close to average.

The dry air will create another round of sunshine for Sunday after a chilly start with lows in the lower 30s and a chance for a light freeze in some areas. Highs will recover to the middle 60s.

Next week features a steadier mild trend as high pressure from the Gulf area reduces the effects of approaching cold fronts, so highs will climb into the 70s for most of that time frame. A disorganized disturbance can trigger a few showers by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

