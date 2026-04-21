First to Know Forecast: Reduced sunshine for midweek (04/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day and early evening sunlight will give way to advancing clouds that come from a modest disturbance and associated moisture source over the western Gulf states, set to move east into our region later tonight and Wednesday. This weak disturbance will be capable of reducing the amounts of sunlight breaking through for most of the midweek time frame, while limited overall moisture will keep the opportunity for isolated showers quite minimal. Nothing more than a couple of sprinkles are forecast to be produced.

Evening temperatures will go from the 80s early on into the 60s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 80s.

The system moves east and out of the area late Wednesday. Thursday brings an increase in sunshine and a southeast to south wind pattern. It will start to become slightly more humid toward the end of the week. Scattered daytime clouds are expected with a stray late-day shower possible.

The weekend provides a cold front in the Southeast, and clouds and scattered shower chances approaching from the northwest. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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