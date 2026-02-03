First to Know Forecast: Rainy midweek for many (02/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will maintain a mainly clear sky with nearby high pressure. Thin clouds this evening will thicken overnight, affecting the cooling opportunities.

Nighttime temps will fall into the 50s and 40s before midnight, then with increasing clouds, morning lows will level off in the mid 40s before rising toward 50° at dawn.

A cold front in the Tennessee Valley will scoot toward our region Wednesday, causing a cloudy sky along with producing times of showers and rain. The thunderstorm risk is minimal and mainly confined to the coast and offshore, with no severe weather anticipated. Wednesday's highs will be in the lower 60s.

The front will clear out of the area Thursday, taking most of the cloudiness with it. A quick surge of cold air will be felt with Thursday's highs in the 50s and the likelihood of a light freeze Friday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A pattern shift will support a generally milder trend that starts over the weekend. Dry air will produce cool mornings in the 30s and 40s, but highs will rise into the 60s and then 70s by early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

