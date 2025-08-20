First To Know forecast: Rain risks on the rise (08/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two zones of shower activity will converge around the I-10 corridor this afternoon: One area comes from the coastal sea breeze, the other comes from a batch of rain sliding south through southern Georgia. These will result in downpours and occasional lightning that can affect rush hour traffic. Most areas of rain and storms will stay below severe levels as they push to the south and southwest, dwindling after 8 p.m.

A clearing trend is forecast tonight and in the morning with temperatures falling into the 80s and 70s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid 90s. We'll start with a sunny sky as winds become southwesterly. Clouds will build through late morning, with the first of the afternoon showers forming after midday. Action will tend to move to the east and northeast with pockets of heavy rain and times of frequent lightning, along with gusty winds connected to these storms.

As hurricane Erin moves well northeast of us in the Atlantic, the steadier south/southwest wind setup with mix with a slow, meandering front over the middle portion of the Deep South. This combination enhances the number of showers and storms for the weekend, while not totally eliminating the sunshine. However, there will be times when rain and thunder get in the way of outdoor plans. Rain totals over the weekend are forecast to be up to two inches in most cases.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

