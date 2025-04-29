First To Know forecast: Rain cycle shifts to lower gear (04/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The remnants of yesterday's front leaves a weakness in the atmosphere, which allows the easier buildup of towering clouds that can deposit spot showers, downpours, and a few thunderstorms upon select locations in the western two-thirds of the region this evening. Anything that forms will tend to move to the southwest and can drench a small area while leaving nearby neighborhoods dry.

Any evening rain action is set to dwindle after sundown, leaving patchy clouds and breaks of clearer sky late night and overnight.

Forecast temp trends will rely on where showers and storms form, but generally, the warm 80s fall into the 70s at night, ending up with morning lows in the middle 60s with a few clouds and limited fog.

High pressure aloft over the Gulf will rebuild, helping to decrease the cycle of daytime pop-up showers and storms. That activity will be suppressed to the tri-state and Panhandle areas. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s. That high-pressure zone will keep rain opportunities low for the rest of the work week.

A front will carve into that high over the weekend, allowing increased cloudiness. The timing of scattered rain and storms varies, but the highest chances exist for the late-day and evening Saturday with renewed development Sunday afternoon as the front slowly moves southeast through our area. Signs indicate a dry-out for early next week which can lead to cooler mornings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.