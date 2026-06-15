First to Know forecast: Rain activity turning more frequent (06/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are experiencing high levels of moisture, a supportive upper-level wind pattern, and a stalling front just north of our region, all contributing to present and future areas of showers, rain, and thunderstorms. While the amount of rain coverage will decrease later this evening, the overspread of clouds will remain considerable with only limited clearing opportunities overnight.

The rain activity has affected temp trends, so this evening, any areas of late-breaking sunshine will allow readings to warm up past 80°, but the overall trend supports late-night and morning temperatures in the 70s, with lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Tuesday's amounts of sunshine will be more plentiful in the morning; even then, a partly cloudy to partly sunny trend will be noticed before showers and storms develop. They'll be scattered to numerous just beyond midday and move mostly from west to east.

Expected highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°, influenced by the amount of cloud cover.

Wednesday will have these same features in place, so an active rain development pattern should stick around through midweek. As the front fades later this week and/or lifts to the north, some of the rain coverage will gradually decrease by the end of the week, becoming driven by the usual warm-season sea breeze and pop-up areas of storms.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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