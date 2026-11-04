First To Know forecast: Rain activity spotty, can be heavy (11/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A steady flow of moisture, along with a nearby cold front to the west of the region, has funneled in plenty of clouds and occasional patches of showers and rain that have moved across various Big Bend and southern Georgia neighborhoods. Times of rain have been temporary but briefly heavy, and that chance exists through the early to mid-evening hours. Layers of clouds will linger into the night, as the cold front itself will struggle to make headway through the region.

This will set up warm and muggy conditions tonight, with readings falling into the 70s and staying there for most of the next several hours.

Thursday will be partly sunny as the broad moisture source remains in place and the cold front retreats a bit to the north. Shower activity will be spotty and sunshine will come and go in intervals. We'll still manage to get highs into the lower to mid 80s.

Friday, the front gets more support to move to the southeast and through our area. Clouds will continue and a few showers will be produced. A drier setup enters for the weekend with a decrease in humidity values, a drop in highs to the 70s, and more sunshine amid some cloud cover.

A chance for showers is renewed for early in the work week as temperatures will be near average (around 50° for lows, lower 70s for highs).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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