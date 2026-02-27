First To Know forecast: Rain activity moving out (02/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front's effects of clouds and rain will diminish gradually over the next several hours, first starting off with decreased shower coverage this evening, followed by patches of leftover cloudiness late tonight and into Saturday morning.

Evening temperatures will range from the 60s to the lower 70s, depending on how much late-day sunshine emerges. Then, readings will fall through the 60s and reach the 50s overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to lower 50s.

The general trend favors increased sunshine Saturday, though some pockets of clouds will lurk, particularly in eastern and southern areas of the Big Bend. Forecast highs will be in the middle 70s.

Some drier air arrives Sunday morning, supporting lows closer to 50° and areas of clear sky and fuller sunlight for Sunday.

There's no real source of cold air coming through the next week or so. Daytime highs next week will push 80°, especially late in the week. We'll have sunshine and scattered clouds each afternoon, with low-end shower chances starting next Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

