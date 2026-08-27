First To Know forecast: Rain action not limited to the daytime (08/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the mix of moisture, a weak atmosphere, and a slow frontal zone just to our north, we have the setup that supports periods of cloud cover and passing showers and thunderstorms. They won't be limited to the warmer times of day, as the moist stream of south and southwest winds will be able to carry offshore rain areas over land at times tonight and Friday morning. Not all areas will be cloudy and rainy all the time; some breaks in the cloud deck are anticipated from time to time.

This trend will carry over into Friday morning and afternoon. Areas of rain and thunder aren't particularly severe, but local areas can encounter more than one round of shower and storm activity over the next 25 to 36 hours.

Forecast lows tonight will be in the mid and lower 70s, and highs Friday will be limited to the upper 80s and lower 90s, influenced by considerable cloudiness and occasions of rain.

Saturday will be partly sunny with more areas of showers and storms. Sunday begins a gradual transition back to a scattered afternoon fashion of rain and storm development, with reduced overall coverage. Highs by early next week will make a run toward the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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