First To Know forecast: Quite hot for several afternoons (06/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of elevated high pressure along with a slightly drier setup has led to fewer showers and storms forming late today. Temperatures have been able to get into the mid 90s, so, outside of any spotty sections of rain or thunder, it will be warm for quite a while this evening and tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear trends are expected in the hours to come.

Forecast readings will fall into the 80s gradually, likely staying around 80° at midnight, and lows in the morning will level off in the middle 70s.

Rain activity is anticipated to be limited again Friday with the high-pressure pattern nearby, along with winds coming from the west and southwest. Any spot showers or storms that form will rely on the sea breeze / onshore wind flow and the heating of the day, which will be hard not to notice. Expected highs will be in the mid 90s, and heat index (feels-like) readings will be over 100°.

Saturday will be hot, as well, with similar highs in the mid 90s and heat indices at or above 105°. Only widely scattered showers and storms are in the outlook.

A cold front will lurk to our north early next week, while tropical moisture connects and streams into it. This will enhance our rain and thunderstorm coverage a bit early next week, so highs will go back closer to 90° with partial sunshine and a better chance for more-frequent and numerous areas of showers, rain, and thunder through midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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