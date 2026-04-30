First To Know forecast: Quite cloudy, sometimes showery (04/30/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a varied mix of partial sunshine, thicker clouds, and spotty showers in the region that will persist through the night. Abundant moisture and the unsettledness provided by the stall front will prevent too much clearing from happening overnight, but occasions of showers will depend on development of spotty to scattered activity west of here moving east along and near the front zone. No particular region will have heavy rain, but there can be more passing showers along and north of the state line.

Evening temps will fall into the 70s, reaching morning lows in the upper 60s. It is expected to be mostly cloudy through the night.

Broken cloud cover will allow for periods of sunshine Friday. A couple of showers are forecast to flow west to east, parallel to the still-stalled front leftover along the coastal sections. Forecast highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

A stronger push of low pressure Saturday from the west will force a line of scattered showers and storms through the region. Depending on the warming trend ahead of the line, a few stronger or severe storms are projected to develop, containing strong wind gusts, hail, and/or an isolated tornado.

The front will push through the area by early Sunday morning, leaving a drying and cooling trend behind for a couple of days early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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