First to Know forecast: Pockets of daytime thunder (04/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The presence of a slow-moving front over the I-75/I-10 junction is the main force behind the development of areas of downpours, showers, and thunderstorms, some of which will move to the south slowly in the Suwannee River counties through 8:00 p.m. Small hail and modest wind gusts will accompany these storms, as well as more-isolated activity farther west in the central and western Big Bend regions.

Evening readings will vary, depending on the location and intensity of rain and thunder.

The front will meander through tonight, though it's expected that most storms will diminish by around midnight. Patchy morning fog is forecast with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

After sunrise, there will be an uptick in the amounts of sunshine and a corresponding warming trend. Scattered clouds in the afternoon will lead to another round of hit-or-miss showers and storms with the lingering, weak frontal zone. Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90° readings in the tri-state.

The front will dissipate by midweek. Shower and storm risk will decrease Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s to near 90°.

A stronger front will approach by this weekend, presenting a chance for a few more showers and storms on Saturday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.