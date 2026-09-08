First to Know forecast: Plenty warm, limited rain (09/08/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a cold front to our south and higher pressure to the north, we are getting in on some stabilizing conditions that are limiting the spread of showers and storms to just isolated coverage in the eastern Big Bend. The few spots of showers and storms will move mainly to the southwest across Suwannee River counties, with not much else forming outside of that zone this evening. In general, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as the night progresses.

Temperatures will remain warm for a while, with near 90° late in the afternoon, falling through the 80s at night, down to morning lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will start with sunshine, then clouds will build and gather before midday. East wind flow will bring some extra moisture again to the I-75 counties, where a few more passing showers and thunderstorms can be experienced. Total rain coverage area-wide should not exceed 40%.

It will take a wind shift from the south and southwest late this week with raise the prospects of a broader scattering of showers, rain, and thunderstorms, combined with the approach of another front into the Southeastern U.S. With all of this, our temp pattern remains steady with expected highs in the lower 90s and morning lows in the mid 70s through the end of this week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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