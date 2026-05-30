First To Know forecast: Periods of rain with peeks of sun (05/30/2026)

First to Know Forecast: Late-day rain action with thunder (05/29/2026)

With ongoing areas of cloudiness this morning, moisture remains in abundance around our area today, with a slow-moving cold front also positioned over middle and southern Georgia. These features will combine with the continued west-southwest wind flow to produce scattered to numerous areas of rain. Thunderstorms will be included occasionally, and can be locally gusty, while organized severe storms will be limited.

Forecast highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday's weather will have breaks of sunshine with periods of showers and thunderstorms again, reaching at least 70% of the local region at various times of day.

By midweek, a zone of drier air will drop in from the northeast. Rain activity will be suppressed to southern and coastal areas starting Tuesday, with a further decline in rain opportunities Wednesday and beyond. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 90° and lows will be near 70° by then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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