TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A belt of high-level winds aloft is carrying sources of moisture around the area, and we're seeing that in the form of layers of clouds that tend to come and go. Breaks of sunshine (or nighttime clearer sky) will be common over the next several hours, as well as most of the weekend until Sunday afternoon.

Any thicker cloud areas are not expected to produce rain, so we'll stay dry this evening and overnight as temperatures stay on the cool side. The 50s and 40s will prevail tonight; morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The trend of blended clouds and sun will resume Saturday as readings rise through the 50s and into the low to mid 60s for eventual highs.

Winds through late Saturday will become more southwesterly. This will cause an increase in low-level moisture Sunday and result it milder morning lows in the 40s. Cloudiness will be broader on Sunday with reduced sunshine and highs in the 60s to around 70°. A cold front will approach late Sunday and pass through the area Monday morning, providing the next chance for showers and rain with a limited thunderstorm opportunity.

For the first half of next week, we'll go back to a partly cloudy trend with temperatures going into a milder range (40s to 50s for lows, 70s for highs).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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