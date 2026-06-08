First to Know forecast: Periodic cloudiness, spotty showers (06/08/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spots of late-day and evening showers exist in the I-75 counties around the Florida/Georgia line, quite localized and not particularly strong. A few more of these will develop in the eastern sections of the region through early evening as they move mostly to the south.

Scattered clouds will be around through the night as any spot showers eventually subside. Temperatures in general will go from near 90° to the upper 70s by midnight. Morning lows will drop into the low 70s and the sky will be partly clear.

Rain coverage will be limited to pop-up variety daytime showers and isolated thunderstorm reaching about 20% of the area at different times of day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds overall, along with warm and humid conditions as highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s on an east wind.

There is the expectation for hot temperatures for most of the rest of the week, with some effects of upper-level modest high pressure and available moisture making things feel quite muggy. A slight uptick in showers and storms is possible through the end of the week, but not much more than warm-season scattered coverage with local downpours and occasional lightning.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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